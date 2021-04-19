CSU Army ROTC cadets push it to the limit in fitness test

The hardwood floors of the Moby Auxiliary Gym were recently a sounding board for a cacophony of stampeding feet, clapping hands and encouraging voices as the strength and endurance of Colorado State University’s Army ROTC cadets were put to the test.

For nearly two years, CSU’s Army ROTC program has been taking part in a pioneering study with the Department of Health and Exercise Science to determine the best training regimen for the proposed new Army Combat Fitness Test, which involves a battery of deadlifts, farmer’s carries, sled pulls and much more.

The April 4 event was the latest stage in the ongoing study, a culmination of months of training under the guidance of Army ROTC and HES leadership.

Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman, a CSU alumnus who returned to his alma mater in 2020 to lead the Army ROTC program, was on hand to oversee the test and cheer on his cadets. He said he has noticed a vast improvement in cadets’ strength and overall fitness.

“They’re significantly more confident in what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re also very competitive with themselves. We have one cadet who is very proud of the 40-pound improvement she made in her deadlift. To see them really want to excel and their confidence grow is really exciting.”