CSU announces details for Fall Address and University Picnic on Sept. 29

As the Colorado State University community prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fall Address and University Picnic on Sept. 29, organizers have released additional details about the signature autumn event.

All faculty, staff and students are invited to gather at the southwest corner of the Oval at 11 a.m. CAM the Ram will be on hand, and the CSU Marching Band will perform prior to opening remarks by Interim Provost Janice Nerger and Associated Students of Colorado State University President Rob Long. The introduction will also include the Presentation of Colors and National Anthem as well as a reading of the Land Acknowledgement.

Following the address by Interim President Rick Miranda, the marching band will perform the CSU Alma Mater and Fight Song.

The menu for the complimentary picnic that follows features a basil pesto aioli wrap with grilled chicken and shredded lettuce as well as a Southwest black bean and hummus wrap as a vegetarian option. Limited quantities of vegan and gluten-free meal choices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Oval will be closed for parking that morning, and CSU dining centers will be closed, with the exception of Braiden, The Foundry and Ram’s Horn.