CSU and partners create One Health summer research program for veterinary medical students

Teamwork to solve complex problems

With generous sponsorship from CSU’s One Health Institute, PetSmart Charities, and the Veterinary Summer Scholars Program, 12 veterinary students were selected to work on One Health projects in one of three impactful areas: climate change, inclusive health collaborative, and COVID-19.

The Climate Change Team will be evaluating the effects of climate change, air pollution, and water quality on animal populations as well as developing resources for veterinary medical professionals on climate change and sustainable medical practices. The team includes professional veterinary medicine students Bonni Beaupied, Brian M. DeFilippo, Maria Koytcheva, Jon Maxwell, Josh Moore, and Leah Sauerwein.

The Inclusive Health Collaborative is an interdisciplinary program supporting health care for people experiencing homelessness with their pets. For their summer projects, the team will be looking into available resources locally and nationally, resource gaps locally, and exploring ways to connect people with these resources. The team includes PVM students Sarah Deluty and Isabella Mazariegos.

The COVID-19 Team will investigate how the SARS-CoV2 pandemic has impacted veterinary medical education, access to veterinary care for companion animals, and the use of telemedicine in veterinary medicine. The team includes PVM students Zack George, Kate McCaw, Sage Smith, and Rachel Wertheimer.

The eight-week summer program — designed by Colleen Duncan, associate professor in the Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology Department, and Danielle Frey, director of International Student Experiences for D.V.M. students — involves virtual meetings with mentors as well as educational meetings to help ensure student support and success.