CSU and international community cook their way through quarantine

Surrounded by ingredients, frying pans, rolling pins, and trusty smartphone cameras, some Colorado State University international students and community have been reaching out beyond their COVID-19 imposed quarantines to share their favorite dishes, at least virtually.

Through the Cooking with International Programs video series, the Office of International Programs sought opportunities for the community to engage with one another, feel less isolated, and increase the knowledge of different cultures. Step by delicious step, these international chefs hoped to bring people a sense of unity, even as they were apart.

The video demos began by word of mouth and continued to help the community break out of their stay-at-home cooking ruts with favorite international dishes.

The first Cooking with International Programs video was filmed in Fort Collins with Confucius Institute’s Kevin Nohe and his wife, Su, who shared her Chinese sweet & sour pork recipe. Chef Susu, as she’s affectionately nicknamed, taught local Chinese cooking classes in pre-pandemic times. After that first one was posted to the OIP website, videos streamed in from across Colorado and the world.

Filming cooking demos not only helped our international friends get through the difficult, and often boring, early days of quarantine. They also helped share the lives and cultures of their home countries in new and interesting ways.

Often while living abroad, individuals can find themselves learning about the host culture (in this case, U.S. culture) more than they get to show others about their own. Through cooking demos, international students showcased the foods they love from the places where they grew up.

Three individuals in particular who filmed cooking demos from afar were Dulmaa from Mongolia, Elena from Italy, and Ana Maria from the CSU Todos Santos Center in Baja Sur, Mexico. They each created dishes from their countries with the help of others, sharing their culture, language, or customs along the way.