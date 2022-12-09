CSU and CSU Spur looking for volunteers during National Western Stock Show

“Volunteering at Spur is a great way to help showcase CSU and our innovative ways to connect with community and industry, not to mention being a lot of fun,” said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor of CSU Spur.

Volunteer positions include greeters at the new campus focused on connecting the next generation and the public to careers and professionals at work in the areas of food, water, and health.

CSU has a long-standing booth located in the Hall of Education, which showcases CSU materials and engages guests. In addition to the booth, visitors can engage with Ag Adventure, an interactive exhibit that is a collaboration between commodity groups and CSU students that is focused on showcasing how food goes from field to plate.

Each year, the Stock Show draws about 700,000 – more people than the Olympics. And a five-minute walk from the Stock Show on the grounds of the new National Western Center is the three-building CSU Spur campus.

With Hydro opening on the eve of the 2023 National Western Stock Show, and the campus will be open every day throughout the Stock Show, there are more than 1,000 volunteer shifts to fill as part of ensuring that visitors have a positive experience at CSU Spur.

“Volunteers are the heart of the CSU Spur campus,” said Kathryn Venzor, director of education for CSU Spur. “They greet our visitors and school groups, share the highlights about the campus on tours and in conversations, they support our programs, and they remind us of the important work we do at CSU Spur.”

CSU Spur is open year-round, is free and open to the public, and is home to three buildings: Vida (opened January 2022 and focused on animal or human health), Terra (opened June 2022 and focused on food and agriculture), and Hydro (opening January 2023 and focused on water).

“If you are interested in bringing learning to life and are excited to inspire future generations of experts in food, water, or health – we have a spot for you,” Venzor said.

Jim Bradeen, CSU associate vice president for Spur Strategy, has been engaged in bringing more than 40 programs from CSU to life at CSU Spur, and shared that volunteering during Stock Show – or any time – is a great chance to get a feel for what makes the campus so different and so special.

“CSU Spur is as much a community as it is a place to share ideas, knowledge, and passion,” Bradeen said. “Volunteering on site during the NWSS is a great opportunity to engage for the first time or to deepen your CSU Spur ties.”

He added: “With the completion of Hydro, our third and final building, CSU Spur is now complete. Come be part of the conversation while helping us tell the stories of impact in food and agriculture, health, water, and sustainability.”

In 2022, CSU Spur saw more than 12,000 visitors at the newly opened Vida building. Now, with all three buildings open, the CSU Spur team is anticipating an even larger crowd and is hopeful that the campus community – and the community at-large are willing to join to volunteer and showcase all that CSU has to offer, Hittle said.

“The CSU Spur team very much appreciates our volunteers, who can help ensure a great visitor experience during our busiest time!” Hittle said.