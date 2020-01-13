CSU and Canvas collaborate on financial education

Canvas Credit Union is teaming up with campus partners to offer financial education classes and interactive Reality Fairs to the Colorado State University community in 2020.

Budgeting and credit scores are the hot topics this month, with classes presented as part of the Housing & Dining January Training and the SHAPE conference.

All employees are welcome to attend the “Building a Budget” class on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Two sessions will be offered – noon-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. – at the Lory Student Center. Registration for the class is now open through Bridge.

Registration is also open for upcoming classes in February and March which will discuss “Living Your Best Life with Student Loans” and “Crushing Your Credit Score Goals.”

“Canvas is so excited about our partnership with Colorado State University,” said Malcolm Johnson, AVP of Community Engagement at Canvas Credit Union. “Although financial education is only one piece of the relationship it’s one we consider a great honor. Helping staff and students to improve their financial lives is a big part of our passion and mission.”

These opportunities are presented in partnership with the Administrative Professional Council, Classified Personnel Council, Housing & Dining Services, SLiCE, Athletics, CSU Libraries, Alumni Association, and Division of External Relations.

Additional opportunities for improving personal finance savvy are available through the Alumni Association at locations in Fort Collins and Denver. Topics to watch for on the Fort Collins campus in 2020 include credit scores, money personalities, car buying, and side hustle jobs.

Financial education for students

The Department of Athletics is actively partnering with Canvas Credit Union to provide a regular schedule of financial education for student athletes throughout the year. The program kicked off in the fall with a “Money Personalities” class in October and the first interactive Reality Fair in November. Fair attendees were assigned a job and a family, and then made spending decisions about their housing, clothing, food, transportation, child care, and other lifestyle choices. Those decisions impacted their ability to stay within budget and come out financially ahead at the end of the experience.

CSU Libraries will be hosting Money Smart Week April 6-9, 2020, with Canvas Credit Union as a presenter and sponsor.

For additional information on any of these personal finance educational sessions, stop by the Canvas branch inside the Lory Student Center.