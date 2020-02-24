CSU among nation’s top producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars

The Chronicle of Higher Education recently released its Fulbright Scholars and Students report, which listed CSU among the top 20 doctoral institutions for Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program recipients in the nation.

CSU is sending six researchers and scholars to countries around the globe in the 2019-2020 academic year — the most in the state of Colorado — as part of the prestigious cultural exchange program through the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The destination countries of the CSU researchers and scholars include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Spain, with research ranging from sustainable agrifood to the study of leprosy.

“I’m delighted that Colorado State is such a strong participant in the Fulbright program, which we believe is a signature U.S. initiative in international education and collaboration,” said CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda. “We certainly consider it a key part of our overall internationalization initiatives.”