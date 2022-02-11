CSU alums and childhood neighbors both had Louisville family homes in Marshall Fire’s path; one stood and one burned

During the historic Dec. 30, 2021, Marshall Fire outbreak in Boulder County, Sophie Nelson and her husband drove toward her childhood home in Louisville as the flames drew closer. She texted her mother to see what was happening.

“(Mom) said by the time you get here everything is going to be burnt or it’ll be better,” said Sophie, a three-time Colorado State University graduate (2014, ‘16 and ‘19) and a local veterinarian. “And we thought, well, we can’t just sit in Fort Collins and wonder what’s going to happen.”

Her family was able to gather important documents, computers and a few family mementos as they took shelter away from the Enclave neighborhood home that Becky and Roy Nelson lived in since 1989. They monitored television and social media for updates on a fire that already caused a nearby stable where Sophie learned to ride horses to release its animals. It was too late to load them onto trailers. Luckily, the horses all survived.

“On the news, you could see our neighborhood burning in the background. So, we knew that there was a good chance our house would be gone,” said Sophie, who is married to CSU alum and employee Matt Flick. “On one hand, it’s like just accepting the reality that it’s gone. (My parents and nephew) were safe, they got important stuff out. That’s all that matters. But it also was this horror – watching it on live TV.”