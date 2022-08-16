CSU Alumni Association announces 50 Year Club award recipients

Len Carpenter (B.S., ’68; Ph.D., ’76) is a native Coloradan who grew up on a cattle ranch in the San Luis Valley before attending CSU for a degree in wildlife biology. Following graduation, he worked as a research assistant collecting data on mule deer and their habitats in north-central Colorado. That experience solidified his career choice, and he returned to CSU to earn a Ph.D. in range science.

During his career, Carpenter wrote nearly 70 manuscripts for scientific journals and books based on his fieldwork, focused mostly on collecting and analyzing research data on deer, elk, and moose. He has chaired or participated in dozens of professional conferences, assisted in developing wildlife policies, directed terrestrial wildlife programs, supervised long-term research projects conducted by the Colorado Division of Wildlife, as well as coordinated and reviewed wildlife programs throughout an eight-state region for the Wildlife Management Institute.

Carpenter also volunteered in numerous leadership roles with The Wildlife Society, which is the international society for professional wildlife biologists and globally advocates for wildlife conservation and management. He has the distinction of being elected president three times to serve at each level in the Society: the Colorado Chapter, the Central Mountains & Plains Section, and the national/international office.

His dedication has earned him national recognition and several awards, such as the Douglas L. Gilbert Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement in Wildlife Sciences, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Award for Outstanding Contributions to Management of Colorado’s Wildlife, and a Meritorious Service Award for Outstanding Contributions from the Colorado Chapter of The Wildlife Society.

One of Carpenter’s strengths is his lifetime relationship with his wife Jan (B.A., ’67; CERT., ’67), with whom he grew up in south-central Colorado. Jan, an educator, taught junior high students throughout her career. Beyond the couple’s professional accomplishments, they are longtime CSU athletics fans, members of the Ram Club, and support scholarships for student-athletes through the Rams Legacy of Champions program. In 2014, the Carpenters were given the Larry LaSasso Spirit Award in honor of their enduring and exceptional display of spirit and enthusiasm in support of CSU athletics.