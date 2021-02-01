CSU alum leads state efforts for convalescent plasma consortium

Last March, Dr. John Eisenach, an anesthesiologist with Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, spearheaded a collaborative effort for hospitals and researchers to study and promote the use of convalescent plasma for people with COVID-19.

Eisenach, who graduated from Colorado State University with an undergraduate degree in biological sciences in 1994, said that he was inspired by a mentor to create the Colorado COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Consortium.

Eisenach completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he worked with world-renowned anesthesiologist and physiologist Dr. Michael Joyner, who has become one of the leading advocates for the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19. In August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the therapeutic, which has been shown to help lessen the severity or shorten the length of COVID-19 illness in some hospitalized patients.

Eisenach said he spoke with Joyner on March 21, 2020, near the beginning of the pandemic. When he learned about his mentor’s efforts related to convalescent plasma – including the launch of a national program to collect and deliver plasma collected from people who had recovered from infection with the coronavirus – he also received some marching orders.

“He asked me what my role would be during the shutdown, since we would be temporarily postponing elective surgeries,” said Eisenach. “I told him that I would be assigned to work in the Intensive Care Unit. He said: ‘Well, drop everything you’re doing, clear your calendar and work on convalescent plasma in Colorado.’”