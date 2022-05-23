CSU alum Kimberly Ming to deliver virtual keynote at Womxn of Color Network Summit

The Colorado State University community is invited to a public virtual talk with poet and speaker Kimberly Ming at the Womxn of Color Network 2022 Summit on Thursday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m.

A self-described multiethnic, multifaceted, multimedia storyteller, Ming is a CSU graduate (B.A. 2012) who uses the medium of spoken word to tell powerful stories. Inspired by her own experiences as a multicultural Chinese and Puerto Rican woman, Ming founded The MixdGen podcast where she shares personal stories on intersectionality.

The virtual keynote address will be delivered virtually and is open to CSU students, faculty, staff and the general public. Registration is required to attend.

Ming will also lead a workshop for Womxn of Color Network members only. The Womxn of Color Network offers community and programming for womxn of color employees (faculty, administrative professionals, and state classified staff) at Programs such as the Annual Womxn of Color Summit and Womxn of Color Luncheons provide opportunities to network, build relationships, and benefit from professional development programs.