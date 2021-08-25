CSU alum and cyclist Josie Fouts encourages persistence in face of adversity

Born without a left hand, Fouts is a transradial congenital amputee. “I never saw myself as having a disability before,” she said, and likewise it never stopped her from cycling or being humorous.

At CSU, Fouts’ former professor Michelle Foster recalled offering help to her during a lab experiment, saying, “Let me give you a hand.” Fouts responded in jest, “Yeah sure, I’ll take one.”

After CSU, Fouts said the job as a lab manager that had brought her to California didn’t exactly give her purpose. She was spending much of her time examining the microbiome landscape of the gut and digestion track under a microscope.

“She has a passion for taking care of her body and mind, and how to be successful from eating and exercising well,” Foster said.

In San Diego, Fouts met a group of road bike riders that also included a paracyclist — Cody Young — who inspired her with his perspective and optimism. She then made the decision to quit her nine-to-five lab manager position and devoted herself full-time to training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the road racing event, which started Tuesday, Aug. 24.

“I saw this decision as a win-win opportunity. Best-case scenario: I make the team. Best worst-case scenario: I get into the best shape of my life and get to hang around an amazing bike community,” said Fouts.

Yet, this is where Fouts ran into an issue. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she purchased her first mountain bike to ride with her friends despite the fact that the Paralympics do not host a paramountain biking event.

“I was starting to second-guess myself: If the Paralympics didn’t offer paramountain biking at the highest level, was I even capable? Then, I realized that able-bodied committees were telling paratheletes what they can and cannot do,” said Fouts. There are currently only road and track bicycling events offered at the Summer Paralympics, while the Summer Olympics offer road, track, BMX, and mountain biking for its athletes.

“I did start to have doubts, but my friends told me that if anyone could do it, that it was going to be me who could,” Fouts said.