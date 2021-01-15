CSU adds new parking app for contactless payment

Colorado State University has contracted with ParkMobile to provide contactless parking payment for students, employees and visitors on all campuses through a mobile parking app. ParkMobile is now available for both iPhone and Android devices.

“CSU is excited to welcome our students and faculty back from winter break and offer a new convenient way to pay for parking around campus,” said Dave Bradford, director of CSU Parking and Transportation Services. “With ParkMobile, we are improving the overall parking experience at the University.”

CSU’s new partnership with ParkMobile offers 24/7/365 customer service, a lower transaction fee while parking on CSU campuses and is available in many locations across the country.

The previous mobile parking app used by CSU, Way2Park, will also be available for campus parking until June 30.