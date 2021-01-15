CSU adds new parking app for contactless payment

Colorado State University has contracted with ParkMobile to provide contactless parking payment for students, employees and visitors on all campuses through a mobile parking app. ParkMobile is now available for both iPhone and Android devices.
“CSU is excited to welcome our students and faculty back from winter break and offer a new convenient way to pay for parking around campus,” said Dave Bradford, director of CSU Parking and Transportation Services. “With ParkMobile, we are improving the overall parking experience at the University.”
CSU’s new partnership with ParkMobile offers 24/7/365 customer service, a lower transaction fee while parking on CSU campuses and is available in many locations across the country.
The previous mobile parking app used by CSU, Way2Park, will also be available for campus parking until June 30.
How it works
To pay for campus parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on signage in the parking area, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the “Start Parking” button to begin the session. Users can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without going back to the pay station.
The ParkMobile app will not accept payment outside of designated paid parking hours, preventing users from mistakenly paying for parking when it is not required.
The launch of ParkMobile at CSU expands the company’s footprint in the state. There are currently almost 800,000 users of the app in Colorado with availability in Denver, Boulder, Winter Park, Telluride, Manitou Springs, Steamboat Springs, and Colorado Springs. The app also can be used at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Springs campuses, University of Denver, and Auraria Higher Education Center.
Beyond Colorado, the app is accepted in over 400 cities across the United States.