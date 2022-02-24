CPC needs you: Who we are, and why it matters

Have you ever wanted to advocate for and support concerns important to state classified employees at CSU? Have you thought about meeting new people, making connections, and collaborating with people across CSU? Are you reading this, thinking you want to learn more?

Many before you have answered the call to become a Classified Personnel Council member. Employee councils like CPC, the Administrative Professionals Council (APC) and Faculty Council are the key elements in the practice of shared governance at Colorado State University, giving employees a voice and allowing them to actively participate in making positive changes at CSU.

The Council represents CSU state classified employees on issues such as raises, parking, work-life balance, supervisor training and employee recognition, while also contributing to university committees across campus. The mission of the CPC is to promote, improve and protect the role of state classified employees within the University.

In 2022, CPC is busy focusing on the following issues on behalf of state classified employees: 1) new employee challenges related to navigating the hybrid working environment created by the pandemic; 2) partnering with Colorado WINS and tracking the collective bargaining agreement for state classified employees; and 3) contributing to the development and implementation of CSU’s Courageous Strategic Transformation Initiative.