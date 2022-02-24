CPC needs you: Who we are, and why it matters

Have you ever wanted to advocate for and support concerns important to state classified employees at CSU? Have you thought about meeting new people, making connections, and collaborating with people across CSU? Are you reading this, thinking you want to learn more?
Many before you have answered the call to become a Classified Personnel Council member. Employee councils like CPC, the Administrative Professionals Council (APC) and Faculty Council are the key elements in the practice of shared governance at Colorado State University, giving employees a voice and allowing them to actively participate in making positive changes at CSU.
The Council represents CSU state classified employees on issues such as raises, parking, work-life balance, supervisor training and employee recognition, while also contributing to university committees across campus. The mission of the CPC is to promote, improve and protect the role of state classified employees within the University.
In 2022, CPC is busy focusing on the following issues on behalf of state classified employees: 1) new employee challenges related to navigating the hybrid working environment created by the pandemic; 2) partnering with Colorado WINS and tracking the collective bargaining agreement for state classified employees; and 3) contributing to the development and implementation of CSU’s Courageous Strategic Transformation Initiative.
“This has been a transformative and exciting year for the CPC,” said CPC Chair Adrian Macdonald. “I have been added to President McConnell’s Executive Leadership Team to provide a state classified employee perspective to University leadership. We have also started to build a relationship with Colorado WINS, the union that now represents State employees, and we have found we share many of the same goals. We look forward to continuing to build these relationships and help the University as it rolls out the Courageous Strategic Transformation in the coming months.”
CPC has five committees responsible for furthering the mission of the Council:
• The Executive Committee is composed of the chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer, and acts on behalf of the Council between regular meetings.
• The Communications Committee shares information about the Council, University and state classified employees through various media channels, including Facebook.
• The Employee Recognition Committee oversees CPC recognition and award opportunities.
• The Legislative Committee reviews and reports on legislation that may affect the University, and specifically those measures that could affect classified employees.
• The Employee Engagement and Experience Committee is responsible for Council outreach and events and finding ways to improve the work lives of employees by sharing resources related to mental and physical health.
All classified employees working half-time or more who have been employed by CSU for at least one year at are eligible for membership. To become a CPC representative, check out the self-nomination process at: https://cpc.colostate.edu/interested-in-joining-cpc. Applications are accepted through March 31, 2022, and the membership term begins July 2022. All CPC meetings are open to the public. Join CPC on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. to gain a better understanding of what the meetings are like and to discover more of what it means to be a member. Email cpc_chair@colostate.edu for the details or visit http://cpc.colostate.edu for more information. You can also follow CPC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoStateUniversityCPC.