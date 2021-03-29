Cox-York becomes CSU Research Integrity Officer

“Kimberly is a great fit for this position because of her years of engagement, passion, and commitment to the ethical and responsible conduct of research here at CSU,” said Karen Dobos, director of the Research Integrity Compliance and Review Office. “She is seen as a leader in our unit and across campus for responsible conduct of research and research integrity, and her promotion to Research Integrity Officer is a natural fit for her expertise and a great asset to CSU.”

About Cox-York

Cox-York received an M.S. in nutrition from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa and a Ph.D. in nutrition from CSU, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship with the IMAGE Group at UC Anschutz Medical Campus.

Before coming to CSU, Cox-York was a researcher for a biotechnology startup and with the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. She joined the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition in 2009 as a research scientist and has served as the graduate program director.

Her research is focused on estrogen metabolism and its regulation of adipose tissue and the gut microbiome. Cox-York participated in the Ethics Infusion Program and is a member of the inaugural cohort of the Graduate Center for Inclusive Mentoring, dedicated to supporting the active mentoring of graduate trainees at CSU.

Cox-York has been an active member of CSU’s Biomedical Research Institutional Review Board and is currently the associate chair of this committee, in the transition to become the chair.

She is also the Responsible Conduct of Research coordinator, leading, facilitating and teaching basic and advanced training across campus. Beyond these important roles, Cox-York has also developed and spearheads a mentoring program for graduate students in the nutrition department and works with the Graduate School, including her active participation in the inclusive mentoring program.

“I am honored to fulfill this important role for CSU,” Cox-York said. “I look forward to working proactively with investigators and the compliance and regulatory offices to promote research integrity and advance the important work taking place on campus.”

To have a conversation regarding research misconduct, contact Kimberly Cox-York, Research Integrity Officer, at (970) 491-5241. Researchers can also anonymously report misconduct online.