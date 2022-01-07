COVID information session on Jan. 12 to focus on Spring 2022 public health precautions

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the Colorado State University community on Jan. 7 by the Office of the President.

 

Dear Colorado State University employees,

As Colorado State University prepares for an in-person Spring 2022 semester, the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team will host a Community COVID Information Session from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Interested employees can register and access the session via Zoom. The session will be live-captioned and have live ASL interpretation. It also will be recorded and later posted on CSU’s COVID information website.

Topics for this Information Session are:

  • Recently announced booster requirement
  • CDC isolation and quarantine protocol changes
  • A recap of public health protocols
  • Employee and supervisor guidance for isolation and quarantine
  • A question-and-answer session

Panelists for the session will be:

  • Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
  • Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
  • Robyn Fergus, Vice President for Human Resources
  • Joyce McConnell, President
  • Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Questions can be submitted in advance of the session.

