COVID information session on Jan. 12 to focus on Spring 2022 public health precautions

As Colorado State University prepares for an in-person Spring 2022 semester, the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team will host a Community COVID Information Session from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Interested employees can register and access the session via Zoom. The session will be live-captioned and have live ASL interpretation. It also will be recorded and later posted on CSU’s COVID information website.

Topics for this Information Session are:

Recently announced booster requirement

CDC isolation and quarantine protocol changes

A recap of public health protocols

Employee and supervisor guidance for isolation and quarantine

A question-and-answer session

Panelists for the session will be:

Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Robyn Fergus, Vice President for Human Resources

Joyce McConnell, President

Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Questions can be submitted in advance of the session.