COVID information session on Jan. 12 to focus on Spring 2022 public health precautions

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the Colorado State University community on Jan. 7 by the Office of the President.
Dear Colorado State University employees,
As Colorado State University prepares for an in-person Spring 2022 semester, the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team will host a Community COVID Information Session from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Interested employees can register and access the session via Zoom. The session will be live-captioned and have live ASL interpretation. It also will be recorded and later posted on CSU’s COVID information website.
Topics for this Information Session are:
- Recently announced booster requirement
- CDC isolation and quarantine protocol changes
- A recap of public health protocols
- Employee and supervisor guidance for isolation and quarantine
- A question-and-answer session
Panelists for the session will be:
- Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
- Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
- Robyn Fergus, Vice President for Human Resources
- Joyce McConnell, President
- Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President