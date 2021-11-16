COVID cases increase: Protocol reminders and holiday safety tips

As the weather becomes cooler and activities become more limited to indoors, COVID-19 cases within Larimer County and Colorado State University have begun to rise. For the most updated statistics within the county and within CSU, check:

The Pandemic Preparedness Team and CSU’s Public Health Office have been preparing for and expecting this rise of cases as we head into the winter months. However, everyone still needs to do their part to keep incidences of COVID low.

“To continue with classes and other University activities in-person, it is vital that everyone does their part to get through the rest of the semester,” said Marc Barker, co-chair of the Pandemic Preparedness Team. “While we plan to continue with in-person activities, we want to stress that we are able to do so because of public health measures that are in place – masks, the COVID Reporter, and vaccine and screening mandates.”