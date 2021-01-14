COVID-19 vaccinations begin for CSU community

“Immunologists were ready when scientists in China released the genetic code for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 last winter,” Waller said. “This new technology is very exciting because it is much easier and faster to create the mRNA from a genetic code than it is to use previous methods of growing a virus and then inactivating (killing) it or extracting a portion of its components to create a vaccine. Effectiveness of 95% is excellent for vaccines.”

Waller said that scientists followed all of the usual procedures for clinical trials to determine the safety and effectiveness of the virus, adding that there have been no safety issues since people started receiving the vaccines in December.

It also is important to consider the alternative of not getting the vaccine and the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“There are still many questions about long-term sequelae from the virus, but we know that there are many serious health complications, including damage to heart muscle and lung tissue, severe prolonged fatigue and muscle aches, and neurologic and psychiatric symptoms that have been found even in young and otherwise healthy individuals after being diagnosed with COVID-19,” she said.

While the vaccine is critical in fighting COVID-19, Larimer County health officials and CSU encourage people to continue following basic public health guidance — social distancing and mask-wearing — until a vaccine is widely available.

Waller said there is a small chance vaccinated people could contract COVID-19. It is still unknown whether persons who have been vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 could be carriers of the virus even if they don’t become ill themselves, she added.

“The vaccine is just one tool in fighting COVID-19,” Waller said, “and until we are able to achieve herd immunity with the vaccine, it is important for us to use all of the public health measures that we know are effective, such as wearing masks and distancing, to decrease the circulation of the virus in our communities.”