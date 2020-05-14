An intimate portrait of Colorado State University student Katelyn Bieker, who has been working as a certified nursing assistant through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each image is meant to help you see more of the day-to-day life of a nurse during this trying time,” said Brooke Kjar, a CSU sophomore, who created the series of photos for CSU photographer John Eisele’s photojournalism class. “Not only has their already intense work schedule become more rigorous, but their home life is far from normal as well. This pandemic not only affects frontline workers individually, but it has effects on their friends, families and pets as well.”

Kjar completed this portrait of her roommate Bieker while the University was teaching and learning remotely at the end of Spring semester.