By Emma Chavez and Jan Pierce

The coronavirus pandemic is presenting shifting challenges to both our physical and mental well-being on an almost daily basis. Essential workers and remote workers alike have new stresses in our lives as we juggle social distancing and our living routines are disrupted. It is normal that as we face these challenges, both on and off campus, we might experience stress, anxiety, depression and grief.

You are not alone! The Employee Assistance Program at Colorado State University sees and hears you and validates your unique experience. We also want you to know that we have resources for you to confront this difficult situation.

While we cannot change all the impacts of COVID-19, we hope to make a difficult situation just a bit more manageable by supporting you and linking you to a wealth of resources, from family counseling to child care resources, and many other issues. We are here to help all employees.

Please contact Jan Pierce at (970) 491-3437 or Jan.Pierce@colostate.edu with any questions.

CARE Program Resources

The CARE Program at CSU works collaboratively with CSU programs and departments as well as community agencies in Larimer County. Many local organizations have worked hard to keep their doors open virtually during COVID-19 restrictions and remain connected to available funding, applying for the funds and making sure those funds get to those in need.

The CARE program is a bridge that connects CSU employees to resources. Our goal is to connect employees to on-campus and community resources by building effective working relationships, increasing awareness of programs and advocating for employees to gain fair access to quality resources. The support offered by the CARE program is tailored to the needs of the individual seeking support.

In some instances, what an employee needs is a simple email with information about transportation options in the area. Other times, it might be a new employee looking for housing options, assistance filling out an application for services at a local agency, making a phone call to streamline a process or help with translation and interpretation of any of these services.

If you would like to receive our monthly newsletter, or have any questions regarding the CARE Program, please email Emma.Chavez@colostate.edu.

To find the list of resources by category, by on-campus resources, or by community resources, visit the CARE program website at www.care.colostate.edu.