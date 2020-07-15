COVID-19 Recovery Town Halls to be held July 22 and 23

Colorado State University will host two COVID-19 Recovery Town Hall sessions to provide updates and answer questions about the Fall 2020 semester and the procedures regarding the return to campus.

The sessions will be for the campus community, hosted online via Zoom. The first will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22; the second will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 23. Members of the CSU community can access the Zoom link on the day of the presentation at the Recovery Planning Town Hall webpage. Both sessions will be recorded for later viewing.

Panelists will be the same for each session and include:

Joyce McConnell, President

President Marc Barker (moderator), Director of Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

(moderator), Director of Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Lynn Johnson, Vice President for University Operations and Chief Financial Officer

Vice President for University Operations and Chief Financial Officer Alan Rudolph, Vice President for Research

Vice President for Research Rick Miranda, Provost and Executive Vice President

Provost and Executive Vice President Jeannine Riess, Public Health Administrator

Questions may be submitted prior to the sessions.

More information is available on CSU’s COVID Recovery Plan and the Fall 2020 semester web pages.