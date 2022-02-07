“Our world is increasingly connected and rapidly changing, presenting daunting challenges and incredible opportunities to those willing to lead. I am grateful and proud that the people of Colorado State University — our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and partners — have never been faint of heart. Instead, we have the courage and conviction our world needs and we’re forging a bold, trailblazing path — one that requires an equally bold action plan.
Colorado State’s Courageous Strategic Transformation is that plan.”
— CSU President Joyce McConnell
Courageous Strategic Transformation
This holistic, high-level strategy lays the groundwork on which to build the future of our institution, our students, our community, and our planet.
Five minutes with President Joyce McConnell
Courageous Strategic Transformation comes up in a lot of CSU conversations lately, especially when speaking with President Joyce McConnell. We took five minutes with President McConnell to discuss the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan after she presented it to the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System.
Five minutes with Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers
Following up on President Joyce McConnell’s “five minutes with SOURCE,” Jenelle Beavers, vice president for strategy, sat down to discuss her role in the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan and its impact across Colorado State University.
President McConnell presents Courageous Strategic Transformation plan to Board of Governors
Colorado State University is creating its future while honoring its past, with a plan for Courageous Strategic Transformation built on a vision of a sustainable, thriving planet as well as a flourishing humanity.