“Our world is increasingly connected and rapidly changing, presenting daunting challenges and incredible opportunities to those willing to lead. I am grateful and proud that the people of Colorado State University — our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and partners — have never been faint of heart. Instead, we have the courage and conviction our world needs and we’re forging a bold, trailblazing path — one that requires an equally bold action plan.

Colorado State’s Courageous Strategic Transformation is that plan.”

— CSU President Joyce McConnell

Courageous Strategic Transformation

This holistic, high-level strategy lays the groundwork on which to build the future of our institution, our students, our community, and our planet. read the plan

STORIES

CSU President Joyce McConnell

Five minutes with President Joyce McConnell

Courageous Strategic Transformation comes up in a lot of CSU conversations lately, especially when speaking with President Joyce McConnell. We took five minutes with President McConnell to discuss the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan after she presented it to the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System.

Jenelle Beavers

Five minutes with Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers

Following up on President Joyce McConnell’s “five minutes with SOURCE,” Jenelle Beavers, vice president for strategy, sat down to discuss her role in the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan and its impact across Colorado State University.

President McConnell presents Courageous Strategic Transformation plan to Board of Governors

Colorado State University is creating its future while honoring its past, with a plan for Courageous Strategic Transformation built on a vision of a sustainable, thriving planet as well as a flourishing humanity.

