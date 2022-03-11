Courageous Strategic Transformation video shared with CSU community

President Joyce McConnell ceremoniously launched Courageous Strategic Transformation at Colorado State University on March 1 inside the Lory Student Center Theatre. Video of the event is now available for those who could not attend or would like to reference information shared that day.

McConnell explained to the CSU community the structure and focus of the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan, describing the four major elements of people, financial and operational excellence, innovation, and impact. McConnell joined Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers and Ben Withers, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, in a Q & A session that detailed aspects of the plan and its implementation.

“We have engaged over the past year in an inclusive effort unknown to universities our size,” McConnell told the crowd. “You all have participated in a rate unseen in the United States at a land-grant university.”

McConnell shared a series of implementation steps that will take place this spring, including plans for a Courageous Strategic Transformation milestone tracker.

More information about the plan is available at courageous.colostate.edu.