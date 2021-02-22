What the university leadership has created over seven months of intensive visioning sessions is an initial framework that McConnell believes will provide an excellent “roadmap” for the CSU community to use in collaboratively developing a public-facing document. In many ways, she says, the development process has resembled the kind of research and learning at which CSU excels.

“We started by looking at a lot of our peer institutions’ plans,” McConnell said, “and we found a lot to admire. We also saw some ways that we wanted to differentiate our process and our hopes for our community. So for example, we listed our institutional values, which are the core of who we are, particularly focusing on equity, equality and justice. And alongside those we listed some things we’re calling ‘institutional imperatives,’ which are ways we believe we absolutely must act if we’re going to have the impact we want to have on the world.”

These Institutional Imperatives include being “agile, excellent, resilient, sustainable and transformative.” They are not the only aspect of CSU’s draft transformation framework that sets it apart from more traditional plans. The framework opens with a reaffirmation of CSU’s land-grant mission that adds a phrase acknowledging the university’s responsibility to “the indigenous people from whose lands we have benefitted.” It frames the aspirational purpose in terms of the CSU colors green (for the planet) and gold (for the people). And it also calls out several prerequisites to implementation, which McConnell describes as “absolutely key to our success.”

“We had really hard, really honest conversations as we created this document,” she said, “probably because we were so deeply aware of fiscal constraints and the other ways our institution was being tested by the pandemic. We agreed that it’s fairly easy to publicly say what you want to do and where you want to go, but it’s much harder — and more courageous — to call out the things you know could keep you from getting there. We called those out in this draft, and I think of them as transformation building blocks. We know we need to support our workforce, and even expand it in the coming years. Let’s say so. We know we need to commit to equity and to accountability in our HR processes. Let’s do it. I think this section of the framework may actually be the part I’m most excited for people to see, for that reason, because it’s honest and it’s brave.”