Counseling Services offered in the School of Education; appointments available in person and online for no charge

Need a place to talk? The Counseling and Career Development Clinic is scheduling new and returning clients in our on-campus clinic this semester. We welcome both CSU students and community members to participate in counseling services at no charge.

Those interested in learning more may visit our webpage and click the “Request for Services Meeting” button. Scheduling a free initial meeting takes around 3-5 minutes to complete. You will receive a confirmation email and reminder emails when completing the form as the appointment approaches.

Please note that due to heightened demand, screening slots (8 a.m.-6:50 p.m., M-F) may fill quickly. New slots are added daily. The online system will update automatically, so please check in occasionally for added availability.

About the CCD Clinic

The CCD Clinic is a training and research clinic staffed by master’s level graduate student counselors who work under the direct supervision of Counseling and Career Development program faculty and/or licensed mental health professionals. The CCD Clinic provides outpatient counseling services, which take place in the School of Education Building.

This is not a crisis or emergency services clinic. If you experience a crisis or emergency, please contact your local police department or go to the closest emergency room for emergency services.

While we do offer tele-health appointments, the spots are limited. The majority of our services are provided in-person.

Telehealth slots are prioritized for individuals in rural communities outside the Fort Collins/ Loveland area.

We cannot provide services for those not in Colorado due to state and federal laws.

Areas for possible counseling

Career concerns

Academic concerns

Relationships

Loss, adjustment, transition

Stress and time management

Handling anger, guilt and other emotions

If you have a concern in one of these areas or in a related area, we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity

Appointments