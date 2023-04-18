Conejos County: Clint Middlemist – Mechanical Engineering

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Clint Middlemist

Major(s): Mechanical Engineering (2023 graduate, will pursue graduate degree)

Why I chose CSU: The people at CSU set it apart from other universities that I toured at the time. Everyone was so kind and generous, and it really felt like home to me.

My favorite thing about CSU: CSU has amazing resources due to it being a large university. However, it still maintains the feel and personalization of a small college. The interpersonal relationships I have built have been my favorite thing at CSU.

Scholarships/awards in college: Boettcher Scholarship, Green and Gold Scholarship, Alliance Partnership Award

Clubs/organizations in college: Presidential Ambassador, Adaptive Robotics Lab

Career goals: After graduate school, I plan on working in industry to design and develop products for companies that align with my passions.

Favorite instructor: My favorite class at CSU has been MECH502 – Additive Manufacturing with Dr. David Prawel. This class taught me so many things in regards to 3d printing, novel manufacturing, and many other passions of mine.

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Building a robotic fish that is fully functioning has been my greatest achievement

Favorite NOCO food and hangout places: My favorite food would probably have to be Cheba Hut or Cafe Mexicali.

Favorite CSU tradition: The homecoming football game!

Quirky fact about you: I played golf in high school and it is the one sport I have continually played throughout my whole life.

I’d like to thank: My family, my fiance, and all of those around me who have provided me support to get me where I am today. Thank you.

What do you tell people from Conejos County about CSU: CSU is amazing and has awesome resources, opportunities, and experiences that can make you grow as a person.

Something people should know about Conejos County: Conejos County is very rural, and the sense of community is unlike any other.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Having to go through my first two years of college during COVID, and having to navigate online classes among plenty of other things has been my biggest adversity.