Community Passover Seder at LSC set for April 15

The Chabad of Northern Colorado is hosting its annual Community Passover Seder at the Lory Student Center on Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

The event, open to the CSU and Northern Colorado communities, features a five-course Passover dinner, complete with a variety of wines and grape juice. Registration and more information is available at col.st/iwm0o.

Led in English, guests will enjoy an in-depth Hebrew/English Passover experience, with traditional songs, stories and mystical insights. No background or affiliation is necessary.

 

 

