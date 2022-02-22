Community members reflect on the legacy of Mary Ontiveros

Founding Vice President for Diversity Mary Ontiveros passed away Feb. 19, a little more than a year after her retirement from a CSU career and education that spanned more than 50 years. Below are some of the many tributes that have poured in to honor her legacy.

“Our hearts are with those who are grieving. As a community, we are both bereft and deeply fortunate to have known Mary and benefited from her passion, her compassion, her wisdom, and her unparalleled commitment to CSU. … As she herself said an interview in 2020, ‘There are some pretty significant things that happened historically, and I’m just glad that I was at CSU, because the one common denominator that I think helped me get through everything are the people. It’s really the people that make a difference.’ Mary Ontiveros herself was unquestionably one of the people who made a difference; to offer just one powerful example, she was instrumental in leading the development and university wide adoption of our Principles of Community. And Mary had this kind of transformative impact not just at CSU but for literally thousands of students who are now alumni making a difference in their own ways.”

–Joyce McConnell, CSU president

“It is impossible to overstate Mary’s impact on our campus over almost half a century. As our first vice president for diversity, as the longtime head of Admissions, and even in her early years as a leader in student government, she always sought to leave this campus better than she found it. And she did so with her trademark humor, patience, and passion for uplifting everyone around her. So many programs that are part of the fabric of our university – programs that have opened doors for thousands of students – started with Mary sitting down at a table with her colleagues and imagining what might help. More than anything, I valued her as a trusted friend, and like all of her friends, I will miss her greatly. My heart is with her entire family, and with her CSU family as well.”

–Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System

“How do you say goodbye to someone who has been such a part of my journey at Colorado State? My heart is broken as I say farewell to my friend, colleague, and an amazing mentor. What is really more amazing is that Mary was an incredible friend, colleague, and mentor to so many others over her many years at Colorado State! She truly loved CSU and was dedicated to making our university a place where everyone was welcomed and included. She has left a legacy and a challenge for us all to continue to work together to achieve the goal that she spent her professional and personal life committed to.”

–Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs