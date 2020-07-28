Community for Excellence receives grant to support student success

Colorado State University has received a significant grant from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative to help COSI scholarship students succeed on campus.

COSI awarded the Collaborative for Student Achievement a four-year grant totaling $600,000 to empower students with the necessary resources to succeed in college as delivered through the university’s cross-department Community for Excellence program.

The new grant — an annual award of $150,000 for four years — continues to fund two positions within the Community for Excellence to help students who are receiving COSI-supported scholarships navigate college.

According to Taé Nosaka, associate executive director of the Collaborative for Student Achievement, Key Communities/Community for Excellence, the two COSI grant coordinators provide one-on-one support to students as well as host programs and workshops on areas such as academic success, financial aid and community building, among other topics.

In addition, the newly hired COSI grant coordinators — Danielle Pacheco and Rachel Taylor — offer academic and career coaching as well as engagement with campus resources and opportunities.

“They connect the students, many of whom are the first in their families to go to college, with the best that CSU has to offer,” Nosaka said. “As first-generation college students, CSU can be difficult to navigate, so our staff are clearing pathways for their success.”

CSU will serve approximately 400 COSI students who are also connected to one of the COSI-supported scholarship organizations such as the Denver Scholarship Foundation, the Adams County Education Consortium and the Weld County Bright Futures.

Established by the Colorado legislature in 2014, COSI provides financial support to ensure affordable access to postsecondary education opportunities to those most in need.

“COSI’s investment in CSU shows that this is a place that does really great work when it comes to mentoring the COSI scholars on our campus,” Nosaka said. “We’re really proud of that.”