Commitment to Campus Professional Development Award applications open

Colorado State University and the Vice President for University Operations annually provide administrative professionals and state classified employees seeking professional development financial support through the Commitment to Campus Award.

Faculty members are not eligible for this award program. Applicants may use this award to help meet professional development needs that cannot be met by their department. Proposed professional development must be related to the applicant’s current job function and duties.

The application period will run from Friday, Feb. 25, through March 13. Awards may be made to applicants based on merit as demonstrated by their application. Funding requests may be made in any dollar amount, limited to a total of $2,000 per individual per application. Requests may be partially funded, depending upon other requests received and available funds.

“Art House Convergence is the largest gathering of film festival professionals in North America. The five‐day conference helped me build professional skills to better coordinate ACT Human Rights Film Festival. I learned innovative program ideas we can implement locally and met other amazing festival planners who are willing to share ideas, resources, and even collaborate across our distinct geographies,” Beth Seymour, managing director of the ACT Human Rights Film Festival, said about her experience.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity through the grant of C2C professional development funds, to attend a high caliber national conference on mindfulness,” said Katya Stewart-Sweeney, graduate and international student advisor for Electrical and Computer Engineering. “I represent CSU as part of a group that gathers regional Colorado schools to discuss how we incorporate mindfulness. The chance to experience this conference on a national level was very inspiring and useful. I am employing new ideas I gained there, in my daily work with students, and in my campus service through CSU’s Center for Mindfulness.”

Awards will be paid to the awardee’s department for purposes of reimbursing the cost of the professional development experience after all payments have been made and receipts are furnished. No payments for awards can be made from C2C directly to the employee, outside vendor, or to a grant (53-fund) account. No late applications will be accepted.

For more information and application requirements visit the C2C website. Any professional development opportunities must be completed before June 30.