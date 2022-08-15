Colorado’s emergence as a tech hub has CSU hosting major federal research conference Aug. 30-31

Being overlooked can be a good thing, as Colorado has learned on its path to becoming one of the nation’s hottest technology hubs.

Long a region of cattle ranches and coal mines, booms and busts, this was a state that money flew over on its way to Boston or Seattle or San Francisco.

That’s changing rapidly. Today, the Front Range has emerged as a technopole. From Fort Collins to Denver to Colorado Springs, a collective of big research universities including Colorado State University, government laboratories, military bases and supportive state and local governments have merged into a technology innovation ecosystem.

DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, has taken notice. On Aug. 30-31, the DARPA Forward conference series kicks off at CSU, the first of six such meetings across the United States. About 400 government officials, entrepreneurs, scientists, business leaders and military officials will convene at the Lory Student Center, seeking to advance disruptive technologies.

‘Ideas we never hear’

“In our search for transformative solutions, what we worry most about are the ideas we never hear,” said DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins. “Ultimately, our goal with DARPA Forward is to reach more ideas, connect with more talent, and generate more surprises, and CSU’s role as a connector and catalyst in the Mountain West is key to our success.”

DARPA is the Department of Defense’s research arm. For more than 60 years, the agency has played a leading role in producing new technologies to protect national security; many civilian systems, from the internet to advanced materials to high-speed electronics, originate with DARPA.

“Colorado is a place people recognize as an innovation hub,” said former Gov. Bill Ritter, director of the Center for the New Energy Economy at CSU. “There is a spirit of innovation, of working together. There are many national government research laboratories here, working with amazing universities, and with industry. There are not a lot of places that do this, and do it as well as we do in Colorado, and we do it much better than 10 or 15 years ago, so people are looking at Colorado differently.”