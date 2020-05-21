Colorado Water Center: Funding the future of water research at CSU

Water is part of our everyday lives and many take for granted it will always come out of our tap on command. The reality is that securing water for our growing population is threatened by climate change, scarcity, pollution and inefficient systems. Water conservation efforts today will have tangible impacts on our future.

CSU is home to the Colorado Water Center, one of 54 National Institutes for Water Resources, dedicated to connecting water expertise to decision-makers around the state and beyond. The Colorado Water Center is a unit within CSU’s Office of Engagement and Extension and serves the entire university. The Colorado Water Center supports novel ideas and water faculty and staff with seed funds through their CSU Competitive Grant Program.

The 2020-2021 awardees will conduct collaborative scholarship filling in the gaps needed to address urgent challenges. Selected proposals include two interdisciplinary teams that will focus their research on watershed health and water quality, and two Fellows who will increase capacity in water education in Southeast Colorado and expand research on floodplain integrity in Colorado and abroad.

Water Research Teams

Sara Rathburn