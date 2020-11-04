Colorado Water Center CSU Competitive Grant Program accepting proposals

The Colorado Water Center’s CSU Competitive Grant Program requests proposals from Colorado State University faculty members and staff researchers. CSU’s land-grant mission frames the need to address current challenges with research and innovation that transform our world. The University is poised to lead research, education, and engagement activities that advance solutions to myriad water issues impacting the quality of life in Colorado, the U.S., and the world, now and in the future.

Proposals are invited from a broad range of disciplines, including the biological and physical sciences, the social and human sciences, and engineering fields. Proposals should support inclusive, creative, and interdisciplinary research, education, and engagement activities and applicants should demonstrate the ability and desire to position CSU as a leading institution on water resources.

Three types of grants offered

• Water Research Teams: maximum award $35,000

• Water Faculty Fellows: maximum award $15,000

• Water Education and Engagement: maximum award $10,000

RFP Webinar

Nov. 17 at noon

The Colorado Water Center is hosting a webinar for interested applicants. Reagan Waskom, director of the Colorado Water Center, and Professor Jeff Niemann, chair of the proposal review committee, will discuss expectations and the type of work funded. Submit your questions and register for the webinar.

How and when to apply

The deadline for applications is Jan. 10, 2021.

Read the full RFP and learn more about currently funded projects.