Colorado State University to celebrate the Class of 2021 May 14

The remarkable resilience of Colorado State University’s Spring and Summer 2021 graduates is awe-inspiring. The many achievements of this year’s Ram graduates were celebrated in person during the ceremonial walk across CSU’s historic Oval in April, and now a virtual commencement ceremony is set to honor the 4,600-plus students who have navigated the challenges of 2020 and 2021 to earn degrees.

CSU will celebrate those Rams who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees in the spring and summer semesters:

• Undergraduates: 3,452, with 446 candidates for distinction (61 summa cum laude, 131 magna cum laude and 254 cum laude)

• Graduate students: 1,064, including 80 Ph.D. students

• Doctor of Veterinary Medicine: 147

In addition, 17 Air Force ROTC cadets and 11 Army cadets will become commissioned officers.

CSU’s virtual experience begins at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14. Virtual celebrations will be held on the CSU Commencement website and each college’s celebration will include a conferral from CSU President Joyce McConnell, congratulatory messages from leadership, deans and student and student speakers. Each 2021 declared graduate – spring and summer – will be showcased with a personalized slide.

“We are so deeply proud of our graduating Rams and congratulate them, their families and loved ones,” said CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen. “A degree is life-changing in both the journey it takes to achieve and in the path it creates for one’s future. These amazing Rams earned the title of college graduate while navigating the additional unexpected challenges of being a student amid a pandemic, an unprecedented world event in our lifetime. What they have accomplished and what they have overcome to achieve success must forever serve as an affirmation to them of their character, intellect and perseverance.”