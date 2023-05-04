Colorado State University to celebrate its spring 2023 graduates and confer degrees

Colorado State University will be celebrating the accomplishments of more than 5,000 graduates who have completed their coursework and will earn their degrees May 12-14.

Additionally, 31 Air Force ROTC cadets and 21 Army ROTC cadets will be commissioned, and those earning University academic honors will be recognized.

“The last days of the spring semester and the anticipation of commencement is such an exciting time of year for our students, their families and loved ones, and all of us at Colorado State University,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger.

“When those of us in attendance at commencement ceremonies look out at the graduating students gathered before us in their caps and gowns, we experience a wave of Ram pride,” Nerger said. “We also feel an enormous sense of appreciation for the power of discovery and the dedication of the exceptional faculty here at Colorado State who change lives through their teaching and research. We are proud of our graduating Rams who will go out into the world and do great things and grateful to our faculty who provide the tools to ensure our students’ success.”

Expected graduates, by the numbers

Business – 466

Agricultural Sciences – 245

Natural Sciences – 645

Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – 177

Engineering – 397

Health and Human Sciences – 592

Liberal Arts – 712

Natural Resources – 221

Latin Distinction:

Summa cum laude – 95

Magna cum laude – 149

Cum laude – 315

University Honors Scholar: 310

Of those, 721 are master’s candidates, 68 are doctoral candidates, and 149 are candidates for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

College ceremony details

Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies will run from Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14. Ceremonies will take place in Moby Arena and the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom and will be webcast live.

A full schedule of ceremonies and links to webcasts are listed on CSU’s commencement website.

Please note that Moby Arena is a clear bag facility. Tickets are required for the following ceremonies: College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, College of Business, College of Health and Human Sciences, College of Liberal Arts, and College of Natural Sciences. All tickets are general admission and will be 100% digital.

Complimentary parking courtesy of CSU Parking and Transportation Services is available in the Moby Arena Parking Lot (Lot 195) Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hourly short-term parking is available for $2 an hour in the Lory Student Center Lot (Lot 310) and Morgan Library Lot (Lot 425).