Cheers to the grads! Colorado State University Fall 2022 commencement celebrates graduates

Colorado State University will recognize and celebrate the educational milestones of graduates at its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies Dec. 16-17.

The University is set to honor the 2,300-plus students from eight colleges. Rams who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees include:

Undergraduates: 1,460 with 152 candidates for distinctions (61 summa cum laude, 57 magna cum laude and 34 cum laude)

Graduate students: 622, including 83 doctoral students

In addition, four Air Force ROTC cadets and six Army cadets will become commissioned officers.

“Commencement is a time for us to recognize the accomplishments of our students and their remarkable academic achievements,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger. “During the time that spans from when they first arrived onto campus to the time they cross the stage at Moby Arena or Lory Student Center later this week, each of them has grown in so many ways – intellectually, emotionally, socially. My message to each of our graduating students is to be proud of who you are, what you have achieved, and what you are yet to achieve. And remember you will forever remain a CSU Ram. Congratulations, we’ll look forward to hearing of your future successes.”