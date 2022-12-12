Cheers to the grads! Colorado State University Fall 2022 commencement celebrates graduates

Colorado State University will recognize and celebrate the educational milestones of graduates at its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies Dec. 16-17.
The University is set to honor the 2,300-plus students from eight colleges. Rams who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees include:
- Undergraduates: 1,460 with 152 candidates for distinctions (61 summa cum laude, 57 magna cum laude and 34 cum laude)
- Graduate students: 622, including 83 doctoral students
- In addition, four Air Force ROTC cadets and six Army cadets will become commissioned officers.
“Commencement is a time for us to recognize the accomplishments of our students and their remarkable academic achievements,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger. “During the time that spans from when they first arrived onto campus to the time they cross the stage at Moby Arena or Lory Student Center later this week, each of them has grown in so many ways – intellectually, emotionally, socially. My message to each of our graduating students is to be proud of who you are, what you have achieved, and what you are yet to achieve. And remember you will forever remain a CSU Ram. Congratulations, we’ll look forward to hearing of your future successes.”
Important information for graduates
Tickets are not required for fall ceremonies. Remember that Moby Arena observes a clear bag policy. Complimentary lockers will be available at the north arena entrance.
Students can still purchase a cap and gown for Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies. While the online deadline to order regalia has passed, regalia can be purchased onsite during Grad Fest at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center Dec. 15-17.
Graduates are asked to share their memories tagging photos on Instagram and Twitter with #CSURamGrad2022 or by emailing photos to socialmedia@colostate.edu.
Commencement schedule
Doors will open one hour prior to each ceremony, and ceremonies will last approximately two hours. Metal detectors will be in use at Moby Arena and guests and students must adhere to the clear bag policy.
The RamZone will be open at Moby Arena as well as the CSU Bookstore in the Lory Student Center for any CSU gear and gifts purchases.
For more information about parking, visit the commencement website at commencement.colostate.edu.
Live streaming webcast links are now posted on the CSU commencement website for family and friends who wish to join virtually.
Friday, Dec. 16
9 a.m.: Graduate School, Moby Arena | Webcast
10 a.m.: Army and Air Force ROTC Commissioning, Lory Student Center, Theater
10 a.m.: University Honors Recognition Ceremony, Lory Student Center, B&C Ballroom
1 p.m.: College of Business, Moby Arena | Webcast
4 p.m.: College of Agricultural Sciences, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom | Webcast
5 p.m.: College of Natural Sciences, Moby Arena | Webcast
Saturday, Dec. 17
9 a.m.: College of Health and Human Sciences, Moby Arena | Webcast
10 a.m.: Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom | Webcast
1 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts, Moby Arena | Webcast
2 p.m.: College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom | Webcast
5 p.m.: Warner College of Natural Resources, Moby Arena | Webcast