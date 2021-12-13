Colorado State University to celebrate Fall 2021 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18

Masks are required indoors

In compliance with both Larimer County public health guidance and CSU, masks are required in all indoor spaces whether attendees are vaccinated or not. This applies to all university buildings, including both commencement and commissioning locations, Moby Arena and the Lory Student Center. All participants of the ceremonies as well as visitors to campus must adhere to the guidelines.

Important information for graduates

Students can still purchase a cap and gown for Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies. While the online deadline to order regalia has passed, regalia can be purchased onsite during Grad Fest at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center Dec. 16-18.

Graduates are asked to share their memories tagging photos on Instagram and Twitter with #CSURamGrad2021 or by emailing photos to socialmedia@colostate.edu.

