Colorado State University to celebrate Fall 2021 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18

Colorado State University will celebrate the incredible resilience and outstanding accomplishments of its Fall 2021 graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18.
The University is set to honor the 2,300-plus students who have navigated the challenges of 2020 and 2021 to earn degrees. Rams who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees include:
- Undergraduates: 1,460 with 152 candidates for distinctions (61 summa cum laude, 57 magna cum laude and 34 cum laude)
- Graduate students: 875, including 116 Ph.D. students
In addition, four Air Force ROTC cadets and two Army cadets will become commissioned officers.
Powerful significance
“There is always wonderful excitement for students and their loved ones at graduation and, of course, it is a point of enormous pride for all of us as faculty and staff at CSU who have supported their success,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen. “Additionally, commencement and commissionings this fall will carry a powerful emotional undertone and significance for all of us at CSU. We will be able to congratulate and honor our graduating students in-person for the first time since the pandemic began, and that is extraordinary. We look forward to celebrating our students, and know they will continue to achieve greatness and do good in the world.”
Masks are required indoors
In compliance with both Larimer County public health guidance and CSU, masks are required in all indoor spaces whether attendees are vaccinated or not. This applies to all university buildings, including both commencement and commissioning locations, Moby Arena and the Lory Student Center. All participants of the ceremonies as well as visitors to campus must adhere to the guidelines.
Important information for graduates
Students can still purchase a cap and gown for Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies. While the online deadline to order regalia has passed, regalia can be purchased onsite during Grad Fest at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center Dec. 16-18.
Graduates are asked to share their memories tagging photos on Instagram and Twitter with #CSURamGrad2021 or by emailing photos to socialmedia@colostate.edu.
CSU’s Alumni Association encourages CSU’s 2021 graduates to become members with access to numerous benefits. Learn more on the Alumni Association website and download the CSU Alumni app to stay up to date on all the latest news and opportunities.
Commencement schedule
Doors will open one hour prior to each ceremony, and ceremonies will last approximately two hours. Metal detectors will be in use at Moby Arena and guests and students must adhere to the clear bag policy.
The RamZone will be open at Moby Arena as well as the CSU Bookstore in the Lory Student Center for any CSU gear and gifts purchases.
For more information about parking, visit the commencement website at commencement.colostate.edu.
Live streaming webcast links are now posted on the CSU commencement website for family and friends who wish to join virtually.
Friday, Dec. 17
9 a.m. Graduate School, Moby Arena (Grad School Livestream)
10 a.m. Air Force and Army ROTC Commissioning, Lory Student Center, North Ballroom
11 a.m. University Honors Recognition Ceremony, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom
1 p.m. College of Business, Moby Arena (Business Livestream)
Commencement speaker: Zubaida Bai, founder of Ayzh.
4 p.m. Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom (Walter Scott, Jr. Engineering Livestream)
Commencement speaker: Noel Marshall (’12), senior account executive with Schaeffler.
5 p.m. College of Health and Human Sciences, Moby Arena (Health and Human Sciences Livestream)
Commencement speaker: Jon L. Kinning (’94), chief operating officer and executive vice president, RK Industries, LLC.
Saturday, Dec. 18
9 a.m. College of Liberal Arts, Moby Arena (Liberal Arts Livestream)
Commencement speaker: Amy Hoeven (’95), immigration advocate and executive producer of Who I Am, a Virtual Reality documentary film.
10 a.m. College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom (Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Livestream)
1 p.m. College of Natural Sciences, Moby Arena (Natural Sciences Livestream)
Commencement speaker: Lubna Tahtamouni (’05), visiting senior research scholar and professor in the Department of Biology & Biotechnology at Hashemite University, Jordan.
2 p.m. College of Agricultural Sciences, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom (Ag Sciences Livestream)
Commencement speaker: Dr. Kemba L. Marshall, director of Veterinary Services for the Land O’ Lakes Purina Animal Nutrition Center.
5 p.m. Warner College of Natural Resources, Moby Arena (Warner Natural Resources Livestream)