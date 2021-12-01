Colorado State University taking part in Denver’s Parade of Lights on Dec. 4

Colorado State University will be at one of the region’s largest and brightest holiday traditions, the 9NEWS Parade of Lights.

CSU’s marching band, cheer squad and CAM the Ram will all be filing down the streets of Denver in this annual parade, which starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. CSU is a supporting sponsor of the event.

The free holiday spectacular features more than 40 units, including extravagantly illuminated floats, helium-filled character balloons, marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays.

According to organizers, the parade will follow the same route as it has in the past, starting in Civic Center Park, then making a circuit around downtown and ending near Glenarm Place and 13th Street.

CSU Marching Band Parade Preview in Fort Collins

For those who cannot make it to Denver to show their Ram pride, the CSU Marching Band is offering a free parade preview in Fort Collins on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

The parade preview starts at the corner of Mathews and Lake streets and concludes at the University Center for the Arts’ front entrance on Remington Street.

According to the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, the CSU Marching Band is the only university marching band to participate in the Parade of Lights and has led the parade through the streets of downtown Denver for 13 years running. The band’s 175 members represent every college on campus and over 50 different majors.

For more information, visit music.colostate.edu/events/2021-parade-of-lights-preview-at-the-university-center-for-the-arts.

Watching the Parade of Lights on TV

Additionally, the parade will be broadcast on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS app and the 9NEWS YouTube channel. 9NEWS also will rebroadcast the parade throughout the month of December.