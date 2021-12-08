Colorado State University shines in Denver’s Parade of Lights

Colorado State University took center stage at one of the region’s largest and brightest holiday traditions, the 9NEWS Parade of Lights.

CSU’s marching band, cheer squad and CAM the Ram all took part in this annual parade, marching down the streets of Denver on Dec. 4. CSU, a supporting sponsor of the event, was the only university represented in this annual tradition. More than 200 CSU students participated in the parade.

The holiday spectacular featured more than 40 attractions, including extravagantly illuminated floats, helium-filled character balloons, marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays.