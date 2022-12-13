OUTSTANDING GRADUATES

FALL 2022

The Class of 2022 represents the very best of CSU, showing courage in the face of adversity in the pursuit of their degrees. Meet just a few of the outstanding students who are graduating this fall.

Hayley Berland

College of Liberal Arts

Luke Deyle

College of Agricultural Sciences

Shavauntay Dukes

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Micah Loy

College of Health and Human Sciences

Aaron Offermann

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Sarai Ramnani

College of Natural Sciences

Clare Ryan

Warner College of Natural Resources

Leisha Talley

College of Business

Graduation information

Colorado State University will recognize and celebrate the educational milestones of graduates at its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies Dec. 16-17. The University is set to honor the 2,300-plus students from eight colleges who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees. more information