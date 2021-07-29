CSU named an Age-Friendly University by AFU Global Network

CSU as a ‘guidepost’

While there are many programs and practices where CSU is currently endorsing the age-friendly principles, the Spring 2021 analysis also revealed key opportunities for growth in the University’s future. Becoming a member of the AFU Global Network was the first step in addressing those gaps.

“CSU’s endorsement of the age-friendly principles will serve both as a compass and guiding foundation as we deepen and broaden age-inclusivity within our campus community,” said Ehrhart, who championed the AFU effort at CSU.

“We are excited to be the first university in the state of Colorado to receive this designation, and we hope CSU can serve as a guidepost for age-friendliness at other institutions of higher education across the state,” she added.

Moving forward, administrators intend to do campus-wide planning with various stakeholders to build a road map that will guide CSU’s efforts toward age inclusivity and diversity. The gap analysis conducted this past spring will be conducted periodically in the future to help CSU gauge how it is progressing towards these goals.

Integration with CST

“Now that we have secured this important designation for CSU, we intend to integrate this work into the Courageous Strategic Transformation process to maintain and expand our age-friendly practices. I am excited for the opportunity to build age-friendliness into the University’s Courageous Strategic Transformation plan,” said Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers, who is leading the creation and implementation of the CST.

Planning efforts will be led by Ehrhart and the Center for Healthy Aging team in close collaboration with the Office of the President and the Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion to provide impetus for supporting programs that increase intergenerational learning opportunities and engage non-traditional learners.

CSU will also depend on its robust community relationships with organizations such as the Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities and the Larimer County Office on Aging to chart a path forward.

“An Age-Friendly University housed within an Age-Friendly City has obvious synergistic potential for promoting healthy aging and age-friendly resources,” Ehrhart said.