Colorado State University makes it four in a row for sustainability, earns fourth consecutive platinum STARS designation

Colorado State University once again demonstrated it is among the most sustainable higher education institutions in the world by earning its fourth consecutive platinum rating in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, or STARS.

This most recent rating took effect in January after the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) certified Colorado State’s submission. With a score of 88.13, Colorado State holds the second-highest current score in the U.S. among 580 other participants earning a STARS rating and behind only the University of California-Irvine.

Colorado State has earned platinum-level STARS ratings since 2015 when it became the first-ever institution to do so.

“We are incredibly proud to share our latest STARS report as it truly demonstrates deep commitment to sustainability from our Colorado State University community,” Interim President Rick Miranda said. “Sustainability is a cornerstone of our institution, and it is threaded across everything we do, from education to research and service to our operations. For 152 years, Colorado State has conducted leading edge environmental research in fields ranging from atmospheric science to climate-smart agriculture and provided a rich academic environment in which students learn, embrace and foster the value of sustainability from an environmental, social and economic lens.

Sustainability in all its dimensions will remain a priority for the institution. I thank everyone in our community for their work to earn this fourth consecutive platinum STARS designation because it takes every member of our community to continue this effort.”