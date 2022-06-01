Colorado State University launches search for Assistant Vice President for Indigenous and Native American Affairs

Colorado State University is investing in its relationships with Tribal Nations, Indigenous communities and their members through a new leadership position that will establish and oversee CSU initiatives, research and programs that relate to and impact Indigenous and Native peoples and Nations.

The Assistant Vice President for Indigenous and Native American Affairs will report directly to the University president. A national search has been launched to identify and recruit candidates for this new position.

The AVP for Indigenous and Native American Affairs will lead Colorado State’s outreach efforts to Tribal communities and schools and work with Tribal leaders to determine partnerships to increase student recruitment and retention.

Internally, this AVP will work with CSU’s Office of Inclusive Excellence to help educate and inform the University community on Native and Indigenous priorities on campus and at the local, state, and national levels.

“It is with deep appreciation to CSU’s Native American Advisory Council for their strong recommendation to create a leadership position to fill this need in our community,” President Joyce McConnell said. “We must be intentional on how Colorado State University connects with Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities, and to serve our Native and Indigenous students and employees to ensure their success.”

Opening this leadership position is part of a longer institutional effort to elevate inclusive excellence at Colorado State, beginning with the establishment of the Office of Diversity in 2010. Candidates for this search can find more information and may submit materials through Colorado State’s job posting site. A prospectus from the search committee is also available to candidates.