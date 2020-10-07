Colorado State University hosting flu shot clinics

As local and national public health officials stress the importance of decreasing flu activity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado State University is doing its part by offering students, faculty and employees flu shots on campus.
The CSU Health Network is hosting several flu shot clinics throughout October for students, and Human Resources is doing something similar for faculty and staff.
The Larimer County Health Department is recommending that everyone who is able get a flu shot by Halloween, according to the CSU Health Network.
“As we are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic this year, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot to protect our own health and that of our community,” said Dr. Kathlene Waller, director of medical clinical services at the CSU Health Network. “If a person is infected with both influenza and coronavirus, it is likely that they will be sicker than if infected with one or the other.”
Waller added that both viruses can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia or inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis). Additionally, she said limited data shows that a “double whammy” of contracting both viruses increases the risk of hospitalization.
CSU student flu shot clinics
Students can get a flu shot by scheduling an appointment at CSU Health Network. Dedicated flu shot clinics are offered during select times on Wednesdays and Thursdays in October. Appointments are required, and walk-ins are not available.
CSU Health Network Fall 2020 flu shot clinic information for students
Registration: Call (970) 491-7121 for an appointment. Walk-ins are not available.
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 1:30-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 1:30-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 1:30 – 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 1:30-4 p.m.
Location: CSU Health Network (151 W. Lake St.)
Website: health.colostate.edu/cold-and-flu-prevention-and-care
For students, the flu shot is a covered benefit, meaning there is no additional out-of-pocket cost, under most health insurance plans including the CSU-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan. Students should check with their health plan in advance if they have questions about cost.
CSU faculty, admin pro and non-classified staff flu shot clinics
For faculty, administrative professional and non-classified staff, CSU Human Resources is hosting three flu shot clinics in the Moby Arena North Concourse.
The flu shot clinics are free for employees and their dependents enrolled in a CSU Anthem medical plan. For those not enrolled in an Anthem plan, the cost of the flu shot is $37 for those under age 65.
Faculty and employees must register for these clinics. They must also complete the Employee Symptom Checker before traveling to campus and wear a face covering inside all campus buildings, including Moby Arena. Those registered will be asked to wait in their vehicles until their designated appointment time to avoid congregations in the concourse.
CSU faculty, admin pro and non-classified staff flu shot clinic information
Online registration is required at col.st/l8aYX. Walk-ins are not available.
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to noon
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to noon
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Moby Arena North Concourse (951 W. Plum St.)
Website: hr.colostate.edu/current-employees/benefits/flu-shot-clinics
CSU state classified flu shot clinic
For state classified staff, CSU Human Resources is hosting a flu shot clinic in the Moby Arena North Concourse on Oct. 29. The free on-campus clinic is for employees and their dependents enrolled in a State of Colorado medical plan.
Registration for the clinic is required, and walk-ins will not be available. Additionally, those registered will have to complete the Employee Symptom Checker before traveling to campus and wear a mask inside all campus buildings.
CSU state classified flu shot clinic information
Online registration is required. Walk-ins are not available.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to noon
Location: Moby Arena North Concourse (951 W. Plum St.)
Website: hr.colostate.edu/current-employees/benefits/flu-shot-clinics
“If employees don’t feel comfortable coming to campus or can’t make it on one of those days, they can still get their flu shot from their physician or at an in-network pharmacy, and it will still be covered by insurance,” Chief Total Rewards Officer Teri Suhr said.
Suhr added that all consent forms for the flu shot clinics will be done online to also limit exposure.
Importance of flu shot
Waller said influenza viruses cause millions of cases of flu each year, with thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.
“Influenza vaccinations (flu shots) can greatly reduce the risk and severity of influenza and its complications, protecting each of us and those around us, including those who are most vulnerable,” she said.
In addition to the flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following for the best prevention against the flu: cleaning shared surfaces, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, thoroughly washing hands, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Waller encouraged additional preventive measures such as distancing and wearing masks to help prevent the spread of all viruses.
“A flu shot is the single best measure to decrease the risk and severity of influenza during this time of increased health risks and uncertainty,” she said.
For more information about cold and flu prevention and care, visit health.colostate.edu/cold-and-flu-prevention-and-care.