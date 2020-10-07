Colorado State University hosting flu shot clinics

As local and national public health officials stress the importance of decreasing flu activity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado State University is doing its part by offering students, faculty and employees flu shots on campus.

The CSU Health Network is hosting several flu shot clinics throughout October for students, and Human Resources is doing something similar for faculty and staff.

The Larimer County Health Department is recommending that everyone who is able get a flu shot by Halloween, according to the CSU Health Network.

“As we are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic this year, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot to protect our own health and that of our community,” said Dr. Kathlene Waller, director of medical clinical services at the CSU Health Network. “If a person is infected with both influenza and coronavirus, it is likely that they will be sicker than if infected with one or the other.”

Waller added that both viruses can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia or inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis). Additionally, she said limited data shows that a “double whammy” of contracting both viruses increases the risk of hospitalization.