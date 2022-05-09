CSU Graduation:
Courage. It’s been on the minds of many this spring as the CSU community has reflected on lessons learned during the pandemic and marveled at what the May 2022 graduating class endured to get to the finish line.

It’s a major theme of the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan launched in March, and it’s been a theme that has run through many of the stories of students nominated to be featured in SOURCE as outstanding graduates from CSU’s eight colleges.

Read several stories of courage, from students who overcame significant obstacles to reach commencement weekend and earn their degrees from CSU. read more

CSU to honor nearly 6,000 students at graduation

Colorado State University will celebrate the incredible resilience and outstanding achievements of the University’s Spring and Summer 2022 graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies May 13-15. read more

Outstanding Grads: Spring 2022

The Class of 2022 represent the very best of CSU, showing courage in the face of adversity in the pursuit of their degrees.  Meet just a few of the outstanding students who are graduating this spring.

College of Agricultural Sciences

, Equine Science Major And Outstanding Graduate. April 28, 2022

James Dantimo

Leo Jimenez Rodriguez Square

Leo Jimenez-Rodriguez

College of Business

Ethan Petta Square

Ethan Petta

Matxalen Villalovos Square

Matxalen Villalovos

College of Health and Human Sciences

Yoselin Estacuy

Yoselin Estacuy

Katy Owens

Katy Owens

College of Liberal Arts

Victoria Katsuba

Victoria Katsuba

Binyamin Salzano

Binyamin Salzano

College of Natural Sciences

Soleil Gonzalez

Soleil Gonzalez

Beth Trent Ringler

Beth Trent-Ringler

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Luisanna Hernandez-Jeppesen, one of the Outstanding Graduates for the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, April 28, 2022.

Luisanna Hernandez-Jeppesen

Keelan Kenny

Keelan Kenny

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Calvin Tai

Calvin Tai

Brandon Tighe

Brandon Tighe

Warner College of Natural Resources

Kaydee Barker

Kaydee Barker

Mario Cardoza 1

Mario Cardoza-Reyes

Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, to speak at three commencement ceremonies

Colorado State University will welcome a distinguished alumnus, U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, as guest speaker at three of its commencement ceremonies. read more