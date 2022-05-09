CSU Graduation:
Spring 2022
published May 9, 2022
Courage. It’s been on the minds of many this spring as the CSU community has reflected on lessons learned during the pandemic and marveled at what the May 2022 graduating class endured to get to the finish line.
It’s a major theme of the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan launched in March, and it’s been a theme that has run through many of the stories of students nominated to be featured in SOURCE as outstanding graduates from CSU’s eight colleges.
Read several stories of courage, from students who overcame significant obstacles to reach commencement weekend and earn their degrees from CSU. read more
CSU to honor nearly 6,000 students at graduation
Colorado State University will celebrate the incredible resilience and outstanding achievements of the University’s Spring and Summer 2022 graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies May 13-15. read more
Outstanding Grads: Spring 2022
The Class of 2022 represent the very best of CSU, showing courage in the face of adversity in the pursuit of their degrees. Meet just a few of the outstanding students who are graduating this spring.
College of Agricultural Sciences
College of Business
College of Health and Human Sciences
College of Liberal Arts
College of Natural Sciences
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Warner College of Natural Resources
Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, to speak at three commencement ceremonies
Colorado State University will welcome a distinguished alumnus, U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, as guest speaker at three of its commencement ceremonies. read more