Colorado State continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19

Colorado State University has continued to activate its nationally recognized researchers, facilities, and capabilities to help slow the spread of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and on Aug. 25, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) toured the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to learn about the University’s work in testing, senior care facility surveillance and vaccine development.

Typically, the laboratory conducts tests and identifies a variety of animal diseases, but during the pandemic, it has also worked to help the local community process coronavirus tests on humans.

Testing approach

During his visit, Gardner learned about the VDL’s Biosafety Level 3 facility for testing highly infectious bacteria and viruses. This lab, usually used for animal testing, has begun analyzing COVID-19 tests from workers at Colorado senior care facilities. The senior care testing project is led by Greg Ebel, a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology; Dr. Nicole Ehrhart, director of the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging at CSU; and Dr. Kristy Pabilonia, director of clinical diagnostics for the CSU Veterinary Health System. Together, the team is working to improve Colorado’s public health by identifying the coronavirus in asymptomatic senior care facility workers to reduce the spread of the disease within those facilities.

“We now know that the problem we face in infectious disease outbreaks is interconnected between climate, animal, and humans,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research at CSU, “and we need to continue to work together to solve these problems with this intertwined approach.”

Vaccine development

Ray Goodrich, executive director of the Infectious Disease Research Center at CSU, described the SolaVAX vaccines manufacturing process to Gardner. The SolaVAX platform has previously been shown to inactivate a different infection in the coronavirus family, MERS-CoV. This vaccine initiative has also recently secured an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to further develop a novel virus inactivation process.

“Colorado State’s faculty have moved swiftly to provide the state, the nation, and the world a range of potential solutions and medical countermeasures, such as SolaVAX, to combat the coronavirus,” said Rudolph. “We want to thank Sen. Gardner and his staff who have helped us acquire key capabilities we will be using for COVID surveillance on campus and across the state.”

Congressional support

Gardner expressed gratitude to the researchers at CSU who have pivoted away from their usual research areas to help find solutions to end the coronavirus pandemic.

“Research and science is key. The testing is key,” said Gardner. “As we invest in the science, as we in invest in the research, the breakthroughs will come.”