The Colorado River Compact is turning 100. These CSU resources will help you better understand water in the West

John Tracy, director

Tracy joined the Colorado Water Center in July 2022, and previously served as the director of the Texas Water Resources Institute.

Tracy has spent most of his career at land-grant institutions, addressing water, land and environmental resources management issues, working with a diverse range of agencies and stakeholders. He has served in leadership positions at water institutes in Texas, Idaho, and Nevada, as well as on the boards of the American Water Resources Association and the National Institutes for Water Resources.

Tracy holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and master’s in civil engineering, both from the Univ. of California at Davis, and a bachelor’s in civil engineering from CSU.

Jennifer Gimbel, senior water policy scholar

Gimbel is currently focused on Colorado River issues, with an emphasis on the Upper Basin. She has experience in law and policy on national and state water issues, and was the principal deputy assistant secretary for Water and Science at the Department of the Interior, overseeing the U.S. Geological Survey and Bureau of Reclamation. As a water lawyer, she worked for the Attorney General’s Offices in Wyoming and Colorado. She has over 30 years of experience on water issues.

Patty Rettig, head archivist for the Water Resources Archive

Rettig has built an archive that holds over 100 distinct collections documenting Colorado’s water heritage by engaging with the water community across the state. This involves working with people throughout the university as well as with state and federal agencies, ditch companies, businesses and individuals, and has been with the Water Resources Archive since its beginning in 2001. She works with stakeholders across the state to preserve historical documents related to Colorado’s water resources.