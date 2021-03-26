Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre to give Cesar Chavez Keynote March 30

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis named LeFebre the state’s eighth poet laureate in 2019, making him the youngest and first person of color to be appointed to the position in the program’s 100-year history. Colorado’s poet laureate serves a four-year term through a program administered by Colorado Creative Industries and Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book.

Established in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Cesar Chavez Day annually celebrates the life and legacy of the late civil rights and labor movement activist on his birthday on March 31.

El Centro Director Dora Frias expressed her excitement in having LeFebre as this year’s keynote speaker.

“We intentionally chose Bobby as the keynote this year because of the important activism work he is doing through his poetry in the state of Colorado,” Frias said. “Bobby uses his art and talents to uplift the stories and issues that impact marginalized communities. The awareness he has created about the gentrification of the Northside of Denver through his play Northside is an important example for students to see how one can impact communities and engage in activism in whatever field you choose to pursue.”

LeFebre’s award-winning play Northside tells the story of a young professional Latinx couple looking to come back to Denver and buy a home in the gentrifying neighborhood where they grew up.