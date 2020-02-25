Colorado General Assembly confirms two state leaders to CSU System Board of Governors

The Colorado General Assembly today confirmed two longtime state leaders – both Colorado State University alumni – to the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System.

Former Senator Polly Baca, the first Hispanic woman in the country elected to serve in both a state House and Senate, and Nathaniel Easley, former head of the Denver Scholarship Foundation, will join the Board for four-year terms. Governor Jared Polis appointed Baca and Easley to fill seats vacated by Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn and Trammell Crow executive William Mosher, both of whom completed two full terms on the Board.

“Nate Easley and Polly Baca are outstanding additions to a Board that has a critical mission to serve all of Colorado,” Board Chair Nancy Tuor said. “Their wealth of experience and strong connections across the state will be valuable as we strive to advance this mission in new and important ways.”

The Board of Governors is the governing body of the CSU System, which encompasses CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global, the System’s fully online campus. The System is also preparing to launch Spur, its new public campus at the National Western Center, which will break ground this year. Tony Frank, longtime president of the Fort Collins campus, now serves as CSU System chancellor.

The Board of Governors includes 15 total members, nine of whom are voting members appointed by the Governor to serve four-year terms. Voting members may serve a maximum of two terms. The six non-voting members of the Board include a faculty and student representative from each System campus.