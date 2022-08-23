State public health department providing mobile monkeypox vaccine clinic

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will bring a mobile monkeypox vaccine clinic to Colorado State University’s Main Campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Moby parking lot.

Students, faculty and staff who are eligible for a vaccine, according to criteria set by the Colorado Department of Public Health, may obtain a free vaccine.

The state has a limited number of free vaccines available, so it is important to complete a formal request before going to the mobile clinic. A formal request can be found through the Colorado Department of Public Health at this link: Request a vaccine appointment using this form. Please be aware that completing a request does not guarantee a vaccine due to limited supply.

Anyone can develop and spread monkeypox. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but is spread through prolonged, close contact. The Colorado Department of Public Health is prioritizing eligibility for a vaccine for individuals who:

Have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days.

Have had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days.

Have had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur.

Anyone identified by a public health official as having had high risk (prolonged, close) contact with someone with monkeypox.

Cases have disproportionately impacted gay, queer and other men who have sex with men, though anyone of any sexual orientation can develop and spread monkeypox.

For detailed criteria for vaccines set by the state, please see this link.

At this time, the university is unaware of any cases of monkeypox among students, faculty and staff. Similar to other contagious diseases, anyone identified to have monkeypox may be required by the state’s public health department to take specific steps to help stop the spread to others.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has several helpful links on its website, including:

A dashboard of the number of cases in Colorado.

Where to get tested. The CSU Health Network also offers testing to CSU students.

What to do if you think you have monkeypox.

Frequently asked questions about monkeypox.

For questions about the vaccine clinic, please contact the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at cdphe.information@state.co.us or call (303) 692-2000 or 1-800-886-7689,

TDD line for hearing impaired: 711.